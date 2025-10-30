Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II unveils two new bosses in new PvE map

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II's October community update is here, and as usual with these posts from Saber Interactive, we've got a good idea of what we'll be getting in future content updates, both in terms of free content and cosmetics.

In the community update post on Steam, Saber tells us that it was fibbing a little bit when it said we'd be getting a new boss in the upcoming PvE map. That's because we're getting two of them instead. Rather than fighting one Tyranid Prime - the apex of the alien bugs' warrior strain - we'll be ducking around two, as the winged xenos fly over our heads trying to slice them off with bladed limbs.

Those bosses can be found in the new Operation Reclamation, where Space Marines will be infiltrating a ship captured by the enemy and destroying it. If you want to look fresh in your mission, you may want to equip some of the new cosmetics arriving with Patch 11. The Blood Angels Champion Pack goes above and beyond just painting our Space Marine red, as now we can cosplay as a Sanguinary Guard. Also, the Salamanders Cosmetic Pack isn't slouching either, coming with looks from four successor chapters as well as the traditional Salamanders green.