Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II trailer shows off your cosy ship base, the Battle Barge

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is just a few weeks away, and we can already smell the fumes from our chainswords in the air. The game has shown a lot in recent weeks, including a few hours of gameplay which we previewed here.

In the latest trailer from the game, we got a look at the Battle Barge. This is effectively home base while you're off killing Tyranids and Chaos forces. Housing hundreds of Space Marines and dozens of vehicles, it's a huge ship that you'll pick your missions from and customise your marine in.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II launches on the 9th of September, for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.