Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II shows off the jungle planet of Kadaku

HQ

There are very few places in the Warhammer 40,000 universe that can be considered welcoming, and the planet Kadaku in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II certainly isn't one of them. This jungle world is one of the planets you'll get to see in Saber Interactive's upcoming shooter, and it seems like a hostile place even without a Tyranid invasion.

Kadaku is a world made up mostly of swamps and jungles, which by themselves are full of deadly flora and fauna. There are scattered Imperial facilities and fortresses you'll have to protect, but they're under assault from the Tyranids.

Check out the short trailer going over Kadaku in the post below. We can imagine we'll see more teasers just like this for the other planets in the game, as Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II takes us across a whole campaign in the fight against the Tyranids.