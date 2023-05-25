Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II shows off new gameplay

HQ

As part of the Warhammer Skulls showcase today, Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment showed us another glimpse at the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II.

As well as showing off the incredible hordes of Tyranids we'll be cutting down in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, Saber Interactive also revealed the content we'll get in the Collector's Edition of the game.

The Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Collector's Edition contains: the game, a 21cm statue of Lieutenant Titus fighting a Tyranid, a hardcover artbook, and steelbook. You can pre-order the Collector's Edition now. A solid release date is unknown at the moment, but we are expecting to see Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime soon.