Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II shows off new gameplay

Take a look at the Tyranid hordes you'll be facing in the third-person shooter.

As part of the Warhammer Skulls showcase today, Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment showed us another glimpse at the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II.

As well as showing off the incredible hordes of Tyranids we'll be cutting down in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, Saber Interactive also revealed the content we'll get in the Collector's Edition of the game.

The Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Collector's Edition contains: the game, a 21cm statue of Lieutenant Titus fighting a Tyranid, a hardcover artbook, and steelbook. You can pre-order the Collector's Edition now. A solid release date is unknown at the moment, but we are expecting to see Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime soon.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

