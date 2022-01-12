Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II seems to be a 2023 title

Cookies

One of the coolest announcements during The Game Awards was the stunning trailer that confirmed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II. While we didn't get a release date, we were hoping that it would launch this year, but unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case.

Games Workshop has now released their half year report, and as noticed by the analyst MauroNL, it is not listed as a game coming this year. Fortunately, we're still getting some Warhammer love during 2022 with games like Total War: Warhammer III, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade.

Check out the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II trailer below to see why this is definitely a game you should keep your eyes on.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

