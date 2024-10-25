Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II rolls back difficulty changes, bolsters bolters

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II had its first stumble when it launched patch 4.0. As was the case when Helldivers II started nerfing popular weapons, people felt that Saber Interactive were also taking the fun out of the PvE experience by making weapons less useful and enemies stronger.

However, in Patch 4.1, game director Dmitry Grigorenko outlines that the developers have listened to the feedback, and they're going to make changes based on it. "No matter the feedback, we're grateful that you feel so passionate about Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2," Grigorenko writes.

The patch changes the spawn rate and strength of Extremis enemies in all difficulties, and it also boosts the following Bolter weapons:



Auto Bolt Rifle -> Damage increased by 20%



Bolt Rifle -> Damage increased by 10%



Heavy Bolt Rifle -> Damage increased by 15%



Stalker Bolt Rifle -> Damage increased by 10%



Marksman Bolt Carbine -> Damage increased by 10%



Instigator Bolt Carbine -> Damage increased by 10%



Bolt Sniper Rifle -> Damage increased by 12.5%



Bolt Carbine -> Damage increased by 15%



Occulus Bolt Carbine -> Damage increased by 15%



Heavy Bolter -> Damage increased by 5%



Hopefully, these changes will make the game a challenge worthy of a top-notch Space Marine, but without making it feel unfun to play. Following the Helldivers II controversy, people are much less willing to accept their game suddenly getting more difficult for no real reason.