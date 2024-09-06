Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II publisher acknowledges bugs and apologises

HQ

Since yesterday, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is out for everyone who bought the premium versions of the game, and it is now widely praised on social media. But there are also reports of some serious bugs, and now the publisher Focus Home Entertainment apologises and writes:

"We are aware of the technical issues you're encountering on SpaceMarine2 and are sorry for the inconvenience. Our teams are currently working to fix them."

They have listed the main issues on their website, so you can check there if you encounter something unexpected and wonder if it is being addressed. We don't know exactly when they will be fixed, but at least they are working on it and Focus says: "We aim to fix all these issues in our first patches."