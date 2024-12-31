Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II outlines more PvP, PvE content for 2025

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II has already delivered us a fair bit of content since its launch in September. New enemies, weapons, and missions have made their way to the game, and while not all of them have been received equally, Saber Interactive is constantly reminding us that it is listening, and there's still plenty more to come.

In a new post via Steam, the developers of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II outlined their thoughts on the updates so far, and what they plan to bring to the game in 2025. PvP is getting some much-needed love, with custom lobbies being added, alongside a new close-quarters map.

PvE is also getting new stuff, with a Horde Mode coming in 2025 as well as new missions, enemies, and a difficulty level to spice things up. To take on the incoming Tyranid and Chaos hordes, you might want to make use of the new Champion, who is a Salamander this time around.

The Salamander Champion is a Sniper, which might seem odd at first, considering Raven Guard would make more sense for the class, but apparently Saber has different plans for them, and the other available slots were taken, too. Still, just look at that cape, already the Salamander Champion looks impressive.