Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is getting new PvE missions, new enemies, and more in 2024

We're quickly approaching the release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, and while there will be plenty to do in this game at launch, it seems Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment aren't yet done with content.

As outlined in a new community post, a decent roadmap is already set out for the game, with content planned for 2024 and 2025. New PvE missions, a new enemy, new PvP game modes and more are going to arrive in free updates for players.

Things like cosmetics will be paid, but considering they won't affect anything within the game and will instead just be to make your Space Marine more stylish, it's entirely up to you whether you want to buy these packs or not. Either way, the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is by no means the end.