Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II introduces us to its biggest update yet

HQ

Ahead of The Game Awards tomorrow night (or Friday morning, if you're a European like us), Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is looking to remind players why it could be one of their favourites going into the ceremony.

The game has just launched the Obelisk Update, which promises to be the game's biggest update yet. It comes with the premium Dark Angels DLC skin pack, which allows you to ditch your Guilliman garb and instead feel like a true son of the Lion.

Also, there's a new Operations mission, called Obelisk. Running parallel to the final missions of the main game, it'll see you and your squad try and turn a fragment of the Obelisk to fight off daemon invaders. Looking to stop you is the new Tzaangor Enlightened, a Majoris enemy that will also appear in every Chaos PvE Operation moving forward.

The Obelisk Update is out now, and you can check it out in a trailer below: