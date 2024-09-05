Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II got delayed because it had to be perfect

HQ

We had all hoped to have Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II in our hands by the end of last year. Sadly, that wasn't to be, but it seems the delay did wonders for the game, as now reviews are out, and people are loving it.

Speaking with Saber Interactive's Chief Creative Officer Tim Willits at Gamescom, we got the chance to ask him how the extra time had been able to help the team. Here's what he had to say:

"Yes, the extra time was great... it's a dense game. There's three, almost four modes to play, and all that has to be perfect. And our fans expect that to be perfect, and the technology is so advanced that the team just needed time to make it right, and it was well worth it. Trust me, it was well worth it."

From our early impressions last year, it did feel like something was missing, but from our review this year, it's clear that the extra time was worth it. Check out our full interview below for more details on everything else regarding Space Marine II.