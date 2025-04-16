Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II gives us a look at the Trygon update in new trailer

HQ

The latest update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is out now. The Trygon update gives us plenty to dig through, both in new enemies to crush and new weapons to crush them with. Also, there are additions to the armoury allowing us to style our Space Marine even more.

More specifically, the Trygon update introduces a new Operations mission called Exfiltration, where players will have to fight against the titular Trygon, a new Tyranid foe that buries itself under the ground before preparing to strike.

As for new weapons, players will be able to melt Tyranids with their new Inferno Pistol, and with the Space Wolves Chapter Pack as part of the Season Pass, you can now kit out your old weapons with the chapter's furry influence.

Tactical players can now kit themselves out in an Imperial Fist look, and new Prestige Ranks let you show off how much of a veteran you are in Operations. Check out all that and more in the trailer below: