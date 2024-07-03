Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II gives us a behind-the-scenes look in new trailer

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is arguably one of the most-anticipated sequels from the Warhammer 40,000 universe, and perhaps one of the more anticipated games slated for the rest of this year, too.

It has certainly been a long time coming for Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment, who've been working on this title for many years. In the new trailer you can check out below, we get plenty of praise from the devs for the work they've done over those years, which should serve as a nice hype booster for the sequel's release.

We also get to hear from actor Clive Standen, who'll be taking on the role of Titus, the torch having been passed down by Mark Strong. Check out some clips of Standen's take on Titus in the trailer down below: