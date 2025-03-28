Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II gets Space Wolves and Imperial Fists next month

HQ

While Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II's sequel may have been announced this month, that doesn't mean the 2024 game is going to be left behind. In a new post, Saber Interactive outlines that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine III is years away, and that no one on the Space Marine II team has switched over.

As proof of that, in the March Community Update, Saber also reveals what we're getting in Patch 7.0 AKA the Trygon Update. Space Wolves will be headlining the new DLC in the latest Chapter Pack, allowing you to customise all your marines and some of your weapons with their armour.

Also, if you're a defensive Heavy player, you will be able to decorate that class with Imperial Fist regalia in the new Champion Pack. There's a new PvE mission where you can take on the new Tyranid Trygon terror, and private PvP lobbies will finally be available from mid-April, when the patch arrives.

Are you still playing Space Marine II?