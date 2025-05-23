Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II gets Siege Mode next month

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II couldn't miss the chance to show off yet another free bit of content for fans at the recent Warhammer Skulls showcase. Finally, we got to see what the game's horde mode would look like.

In Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, horde mode will be called Siege Mode, and feature wave after wave of Tyranid and Chaos assaults with increasing difficulty. Each wave you defeat earns you some rewards, with even the ability to summon in AI Space Marines and a Dreadnought, but over time the enemies will get ridiculous.

Check out some of Siege Mode in the trailer below, and keep an eye out for when it launches on the 26th of June, free for all owners of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is out now on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.