Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II early access peaks at over 130,000 players

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II launches today. But, if you were willing to splash out on one of the more expensive editions of the game, you've likely been playing since the 5th of September in the early access period.

Whatever your views on spending more money to get early access are, it's clear that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II has enjoyed a bit of early popularity because of it. As per SteamDB, the game has hit a peak concurrent player count of 134,302.

It's also currently number 1 in top sellers and number 2 in wishlists on the Steam Store right now, so perhaps this number will grow when the game is properly out. Either way, with console players to consider as well, this seems a strong start for the Warhammer 40,000 game.