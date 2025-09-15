Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II director reveals challenges of bringing a new class into the game

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is getting a new class in the Techmarine. We've known about his arrival for quite some time, but putting any new character in the game has proven to be quite a challenge, due to the fact that these Space Marines are more than just a loadout and have been given their own personalities and narrative roles.

Speaking to WellPlayed on YouTube, Space Marine II's creative director Oliver Hollis-Leick spoke about how the Techmarine will fit in. "It's quite a difficult process," he said. "Space Marines are very well-defined in the way the IP is presented. Particularly among one chapter it can be difficult to differentiate between different characters."

Hollis-Leick also spoke about how the Techmarine has meant that the developers have had to add in new dialogues, as well as change some narratives to fit their inclusion. The conversation then moved onto other classes, particularly the Chaplain, which is a fan-favourite for future inclusion.

"Some of the characters have a more limited weapon set," Hollis-Leick explained. "And that means it can be difficult to implement in a way that fits into the combat style that is Space Marine II. Ultimately we opted for the Techmarine because it was a better fit."