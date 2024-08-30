Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II details crossplay, console performance, and more

HQ

On the 9th of September, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II launches worldwide. Before that, you'll be able to play the game early if you pre-ordered the Gold or Ultra Editions of the game. With that early unlock, it means the flood gates are about to open for Saber and Focus, as soon people will be playing their game.

In an August community update, the developers posted about what players can expect when they do hop into Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II. From day one, crossplay will be available across console and PC platforms, but the PvP Eternal War mode will have separate lobbies for consoles and PC, meaning you'll only be able to play co-op with your cross-platform friends. Cross-platform saves will be available from day one as well.

The update also outlined the console performance. At launch, you'll be able to play with 4K resolution at 30fps, or 1080p with up to 60fps. On Xbox Series S, you'll only be able to get 1440p at 30fps, with the Performance Mode unavailable on the platform.

Check out more details in the update post here.