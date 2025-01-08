Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Collector's Edition returns to online store

HQ

Like many big-budget titles released recently, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II pushed the boat out with a massive Collector's Edition that gave out more than eight inches of Lieutenant Titus (in statue form) for the whopping price of £229.99.

If you're not one of the few who managed to get this Collector's Edition at launch, it's back in stock, as Saber Interactive revealed on Steam. However, stocks are not expected to last, especially because the Space Marine II store is being shut down.

At the time of writing, only the PS5 version of the game is available in the Collector's Edition, so PC and Xbox players will just have to do without Titus slaughtering bugs on their desk.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.