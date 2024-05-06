Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II book reveals tons of details about the game

HQ

In a 24-minute YouTube video, we get to see tons of previously unknown details from the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II. This is thanks to the person behind the account coming across the not-yet-released book The Art and Making of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II, which we get to see in the video.

The big reveal is that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II will include a multiplayer PvP mode with Marine vs. Marine battles. This game mode has not been officially announced by Saber Interactive yet. The video also shows various weapons, cars, other vehicles, various objects as well as the game's bosses and enemies.

The Art and Making of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II is included as part of the Collector's Edition, but it is not known how the YouTube channel came across a copy is unclear. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II was delayed last November and in early December a new release date was revealed, namely 9th September 2024.