An unexpected announcement was made at The Game Awards. Space Marine, originally created by Relic Entertainment, is getting a sequel called Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II. In the sequel, we follow the Ultramarines again but against a different enemy. This time it's the Tyranids who are the focus. It's unclear which characters will return and how the game fits in with its predecessor at the moment. You can watch the trailer here.

