Fans have been given yet another glimpse at the soon to be released Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 at Gamescom.

An extremely brief trailer, shown at the event, revealed the official release date for the much-anticipated game to be September 9 2024, so not long now at all. And there's more, as eager fans can play even earlier (four days, to be precise) if they pre-purchase the Gold or Ultra edition of the game.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 releases on PC, Xbox, and PS5.