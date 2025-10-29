Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV closed alpha starts next week

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV is giving players a chance to command armies of Space Marines, Orks, Adeptus Mechanicus, and Necrons early as a closed alpha test is set to begin next week. This will be the second time that people get the chance to glimpse a portion of the game, and it will be available only to a select few testers.

If you want to sign up for closed alpha access, you'll have to sign up for the Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV newsletter before 12:00 PM CET on Friday, the 31st of October. Invites will be sent out in the following days, and then if you're lucky you'll be one of the few taking part in the alpha testing.

As outlined in an official Reddit post explaining the process, even if you do sign up for the closed alpha and get in, you won't be able to say anything about your experience. NDAs will be a part of the closed alpha, meaning the Inquisition will be hunting you down should you spread rumours or leaks about the early stages of the game.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV is set to release in 2026.