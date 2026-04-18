Want to smell like Kiryu? Now there's a perfume for all yakuza-wannabees out there

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It's been over two years since we last got a full-fledged main Like a Dragon game, when Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was released. If you (like us) miss the series and Ichiban Kasuga profoundly, we can now recommend a new product from Sega and the Japanese perfume brand Fits You.

They're releasing a set of two perfumes in a collection inspired by Yakuza Kiwami 3 and Yakuza 3 Gaiden: Dark Ties, one based on Yoshitaka Mine and one based on Kazuma Kiryu himself. Both cost 4,400 yen (around £23 / €26) and are sold through the Japanese retail chain Don Quijote, among other places.

Contrary to what one might expect, they don't smell like old cigarette butts, hangovers, and sushi; instead, Yoshitaka Mine's perfume is said to have a spicy scent of wood and citrus, while Kazuma Kiryu's version leans toward lotus leaf, pitaya, and mandarin. They were released a few days ago, so if you want to smell like a true yakuza, you should hurry up and get yourself a bottle, because these are, of course, likely to sell out.