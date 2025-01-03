Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl smashes UK broadcast record

HQ

While most people around the world are able to hop onto Netflix today to watch the fabulous Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, the UK has been able to stream and bask in the Aardman project since Christmas Day when the film debuted on the BBC. This debut, while struggling to keep pace with the Gavin and Stacey finale on the merriest of days, has since continued to thrive to the point where the film has now smashed a long-standing broadcast record in the country.

According to Super TV on X, the final ratings for the film on TV over its first week have been consolidated and revealed that over 16.2 million people tuned in and watched it at some point. This is enough to make Vengeance Most Fowl the most-watched film broadcast on UK TV in 25 years.

