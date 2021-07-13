English
Night Book

Wales Interactive FMV horror title Night Book to release on July 27

The live-action interactive movie was filmed remotely during lockdown.

The release date for the Wales Interactive upcoming FMV horror title Night Book has finally been announced, with the game set to arrive on July 27. We previously knew that the game would be arriving this July, yet we had no exact date until now.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Night Book follows an online interpreter who is tricked into reading an ancient book that summons a demon into her house. Coming from the same team that delivered Maid of Sker, The Complex, and Five Dates, this live-action interactive movie was filmed entirely remotely during lockdown and will be around for you to dive into later this month.

As for what platforms you can look forward to playing the game on, Night Book will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and on iOS devices (no word on Android unfortunately).

Night Book

