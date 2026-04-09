VW assures that sedans and hot hatches "will always be there"

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Volkswagen may be deep into the SUV era, but it's not abandoning other model types. Despite crossovers making up the vast majority of its sales, the company has confirmed that sedans and hot hatchbacks are here to stay.

Speaking at the New York Auto Show (through Car and Driver), Volkswagen of America CEO Kjell Gruner made it clear the brand has no intention of going all-in on SUVs. While models like the Atlas and Tiguan dominate sales, he stressed that traditional cars still play a crucial role in the line-up.

"There are different roles for different vehicles, and you can't measure success and importance just alone by volume. You also need to measure it by heartbeat," he said.

Today, Volkswagen's non-SUV offerings are already limited. In markets like the U.S., that includes the Jetta sedan, plus performance hatchbacks like the Golf GTI and Golf R, alongside niche models like the ID. Buzz. But even with relatively low sales - around 10,000 Golf models annually - these cars aren't going anywhere.