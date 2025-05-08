Volvo presents first extended-range plug-in hybrid

HQ

Volvo has announced a new addition to its hybrid range. Technically, it's a return, as the XC70 is the model in question that is back, except this time as a mid-size SUV that is also a Volvo first by being the company's first extended-range plug-in hybrid.

We're told that this iteration of the XC70 has a pure electric range of up to 200 kilometres, with a full-range that isn't specified. What is noted is that the electric element and the fast-charging capabilities should enable most users to be able to go about their daily business without creating any tailpipe emissions and while operating at lower costs. The combustion engine side of the car can then be saved for longer trips, where users may be more concerned about finding easily accessible charging points.

In terms of the design, Volvo adds that it has a Scandinavian theme with a shield-like closed grille that matches up with the Thor's Hammer design to become a "bolder expression". It has headlights that use Matrix LED technology and rear lights that come in a vertical C-shape, plus a sweeping roofline and sculpted shoulders.

More information on the car is expected to be shared in the coming months.

