Vin Diesel unveils plans to bring back Brian O'Connor in Fast 11

Considering the money that the Fast and Furious franchise manages to rake in, it does seem almost crazy that it has taken Universal so long to wrap up the saga with its so-called final film. However, we are seemingly getting closer and closer to this conclusion, as over the weekend Vin Diesel shared a ton of information about the project and what we should expect from it.

Speaking at FuelFest in Los Angeles (thanks, ScreenRant), Diesel made some very eye-catching claims, including that Fast 11, as we're currently referring to the film as, will premiere in April 2027, and that it will bring back a fan-favourite character that was retired out of respect for its deceased actor.

Brian O'Connor is said to be making a comeback, a character that was sunset following the death of actor Paul Walker. It's unclear how Diesel intends to bring back Brian, but after the actor's untimely demise, they managed to complete filming of Fast and Furious 7 by using Paul's brother Cody Walker as a body replacement and then using special effects to scan Paul's face onto his sibling. It's not mentioned whether a similar setup will be used in this final film.

Otherwise, Diesel notes that Fast 11 will also see a return to the street racing culture that the series was built on, something that will no doubt seem a tad jarring considering the crew have served as international special operatives and even been to space as of late...

Anyway, Diesel's full comments are the following:

"The studio said to me, Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast & Furious April 2027? I said under three conditions. The first is to bring the franchise back to LA. The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing.

"The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O'Conner. That is what you're going to get in the finale."

Are you looking forward to Fast 11?