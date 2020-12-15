Vin Diesel is officially executive producer on Ark II

You're watching Advertisements

There was a lot of guesses about which game was being revealed at The Game Awards, when Vin Diesel suddenly showed up as a protagonist, dressed like a stone-age guy. It turned out to be Ark II, which launches 2022.

But it turns out that Diesel isn't only a voice actor and character model in the game (and the upcoming Ark Animé), as he is also somewhat surprisingly executive producer. This is revealed on Xbox Wire, where we also get to know that Diesel has a whopping 1000 hours played in Ark: Survival Evolved, so he is a massive fan of the series. Diesel himself says:

"I'm having a lot of fun playing Ark and also really excited to join the Studio Wildcard team to develop the story both in game and in the new animated series."

Doug Kennedy, CEO of Studio Wildcard, also had a few words to go , and says the following about joining forces with Vin Diesel:

"An immensely talented actor and producer, Vin is also an accomplished gamer who has played 1000's of hours of Ark: Survival Evolved. He understands the game intimately and is providing direct feedback to the development process. With last night's reveal of the Ark sequel and animated TV series, Vin will be involved with each as we look to expand the Ark franchise even further, now and into the future."

It is also clarified that Ark II is a console launch exclusive title for Xbox Series S and X (but is also coming for PC) during 2022. This likely means more formats during 2023, the most obvious one being PlayStation 5, but hopefully also Google Stadia, Amazon Luna and perhaps even the next Nintendo console, which might start to be a hot topic in 2023.