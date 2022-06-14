Vin Diesel: Ark is the best game and all real gamers look forward to Ark II

HQ

Ark: Survival Evolved became an enormous hit, and it was never any doubt we would get a sequel sooner or later, and during The Game Awards 2020 it was finally announced. Ark II seems to be a huge step up when it comes to the production value, but not all money has gone to game development, but also to including the actor Vin Diesel.

And if you know Vin Diesel, you know he has been saying weird stuff from time to time, and yesterday he was at it again on his Instagram. Not only did he declare Ark: Survival Evolved "the best game out right now", he also explained that all of you who don't look forward to Ark II unfortunately aren't real gamers by stating that "any real gamer is excited for Ark 2".

"The best game out right now is Ark Survival Evolved... my son introduced me to the game many years back. Then wildcard and all of the genius over there asked me to shepherd the IP into the TV and Film space... an honor I can't begin to describe. Any real gamer is excited for Ark 2.!!! But I am excited for you all to see the franchise unfold on the big screen. Stay tuned. All love, always."

We assume Studio Wildcard isn't thrilled with this promotional "help" from Diesel, and neither are the fans judging by the comments, but Ark II fortunately looks good regardless and will be released for PC and Xbox Series S/X during the first six months of 2023. Are you a real gamer by Diesel's definition and looking forward to it?