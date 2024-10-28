Venom: The Last Dance debuts with strong opening weekend

HQ

Many analysts wrote it off and suggested that we shouldn't expect much in the ticket revenue sense for Venom: The Last Dance's opening weekend, but the film has defied those expectations and arrived to a rather strong reception.

With a budget rumoured to be around $110-120 million, the Tom Hardy-led film has already raked in $180 million at the global box office (thanks, Box Office Mojo), making it the year's 21st biggest film already and seeing it on a crash course to breaking even when expected marketing and advertising fees are tacked on too.

If you didn't flock to cinemas over the weekend and have been contemplating if Venom: The Last Dance is the film for you, we saw the movie and have shared our thoughts in a review.