Vectrex Mini Console already funded on Kickstarter

What is considered retro varies from person to person, depending somewhat on age and when one started playing. But for many, the Master System and NES generation is seen as a kind of starting point. In reality, however, both of these consoles are part of what is generally classified as the third generation. There were two console generations before that, and in the second we find the Vectrex from 1982.

It had a built-in vector display that made it possible to play without a TV. Each game came with a transparent plastic sheet that was placed over the screen and contributed to the immersion in various ways. Despite being relatively high-tech and having several great games, it was a commercial flop.

But... today, it is of course a unique piece of gaming history, and soon it will actually be time for a comeback. Right now, there is a Kickstarter campaign for the Vectrex Mini, which has already raised about seven times the amount of money needed to realize the project.

The device comes with a controller and twelve built-in games, as well as the usual modern features such as Bluetooth, HDMI, and an SD card slot (for your own games). The creators have even considered the fact that mini consoles tend to become dust collectors, and have therefore added features that allow the Vectrex Mini to serve as a stylish desk clock with functions such as weather, alarm, and similar. This way, it can be utilized even when you are not playing, serving as a reminder of a bygone era.

There are also accessories and some really cool T-shirts for those who want to go all-in on the Vectrex Mini. If this sounds like something for you, head over to this link and secure your copy of what is almost guaranteed to be a sought-after collector's item.

Check out the trailer below for some delightful retro from a long-gone age which was instrumental in shaping today's gaming world.