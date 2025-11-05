Vanessa has some seriously bad dreams in the new trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's 2

HQ

While they might have missed the Halloween window, the animatronics from Five Nights at Freddy's 2 are still arriving later this year, on the 5th of December. A month removed from that release date, we've got a new trailer showing off some animatronic action.

The beginning of the trailer shows Vanessa having bad dreams. It seems even if William Afton supposedly died in the last movie, Blumhouse doesn't want Matthew Lillard to be gone from the franchise just yet. Also, as lore enthusiasts will know, he always comes back.

Mike knows that Vanessa won't be at peace until she's dealt with her past trauma, but sadly it seems instead of going to therapy or anything like that they have to return to the haunted pizzeria where it all began. Mike's sister also can't seem to stay away from her old animatronic friends, and joining them are some new toy models, who plan to wipe out half of the local town in one night.