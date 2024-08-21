Valve bans "Snappy Tappy" in Counter-Strike 2

HQ

The recently introduced keyboard function Tap Snap (Razer) or Snappy Tappy (Wooting) has caused problems for a lot of players in Counter-Strike 2 as the lateral movements that occur are difficult to predict and are now considered "cheating" by Valve themselves. As of yesterday, all SOCD functions are prohibited (Simultaneous Opposing Cardinal Directions) in the game starting yesterday.

Valve on Snappy

"Recently, some hardware features have blurred the line between manual input and automation, so we've decided to draw a clear line on what is or isn't acceptable in Counter-Strike. We are no longer going to allow automation (via scripting or hardware) that circumvent these core skills and, moving forward, (and initially, exclusively on Valve Official Servers) players suspected of automating multiple player actions from a single game input may be kicked from their match."

No more Snappy Tappy for you!