Valorant has officially been released, launch patch notes shown

Riot Games' much-anticipated team-based 5v5 first-person shooter Valorant has officially released and thus, it's free for all to play (unless you're in the Americas, in which case you'll have to wait a few more hours as of us writing this down). The release brings with it some neat launch patch notes that are available for all to check out as well (do so here) and by reading the patch notes, we find what's new since the beta phase met its end.

Among various fixes and quality-of-life updates, the eleventh agent Reyna joins the fray, as does map 'Ascent' and mode 'Spike Rush', bringing some new flair to the game that so many have played pre-launch. Did you not receive an invitation to the beta phase? Are you ready to check the game out? Well it's free-to-play and it's live now, so do with that as you will.