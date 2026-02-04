Utah Jazz has finally won a game during this season's NBA

HQ

The best thing about basketball is of course NBA, and this season has been rough for Utah Jazz. They had lost 6 games in a row, but that finally changed, when they faced Indiana Pacers in their home turf. Utah Jazz won 131-122. This was reported bu Finnish YLE.

Utah's Lauri Markkanen made 27 points, and was the best in the match. Another Utah player, Isaiah Collier, made 22 passes in total. This is important, because Collier played full 48 minutes, and made over 20 passes... for the first time since Magic Johnson. Johnson made his feat back in 1991, when Los Angeles Lakers faced Chicago Bulls.