HQ

United States has won their third Ice Hockey World Championships... after 92 years. The IIHF competition, held anually, took place this month, and ended with a final between United States and Switzerland. After a 0-0 draw, Tage Thompson scored the golden goal two minutes into overtime.

It is the first title at the IIHF World Championships since beating Canada in 1933, 92 years, ago, and only third title overall, after winning the Gold Medal in the 1960 Olympics. For Switzerland, which also reached the final last year, the wait for their first title will be longer.

The tournament took place in Denmark and Sweden. Both host countries battled for the bronze, with Sweden taking the metal in a 6-2 win. Despite missing out on the podium, it has been the greatest result for Denmark at the Ice Hockey World Championship.