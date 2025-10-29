US withdraws some of its troops from NATO's Eastern flank

HQ

Romania's defence ministry has reported, that The United States plans to cut the number of troops stationed on NATO's eastern flank. According to Reuters, this decision was expected, since the priorities of The United States have changed during current administration.

According to the US, Europe will need to take more responsibility for their own security as the United States focuses more on its own borders and the Indo-Pacific region. Still, roughly 1 000 US troops will stay in Romania. But it was not specified, how many will be withdrawn.

However, a NATO official stated that adjustments to US deployments were not unusual. At the same time, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, said back in September that Washington could increase its troop presence in Poland. And as it happens, Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Warsaw had not received any information about a possible reduction of US troops on its territory.

Strengthening NATO's Eastern flank is still progressing, and Romania has received an "advanced air defence system" from the US, meaning better protection against drones breaching Romania's airspace.