US Box Office: Kung Fu Panda 4 and Dune: Part Two continue to dominate

HQ

Kung Fu Panda 4 and Dune: Part Two are continuing to perform strongly at the US box office.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is looking like it will be the frontrunner for the weekend, with it being predicted to generate $31.5 million in its second weekend. This would represent a 46% drop when compared to its pretty impressive $57.9 million opening.

Dune: Part Two, on the other hand, is tracking just behind, with it earning $8.1 million on Friday. Now in its third weekend, the sci-fi sequel has only seen a drop of around 33% when compared to last week. The film has already proven to be a monster success, with it almost passing $400 million worldwide.

A new film to land on the charts this week is the Mark Wahlberg-led drama Arthur the King. The film is predicted to open in third, with it being expected to around $8 million this weekend. Based on the nonfiction book Arthur - The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home, the film made $3 million from 3,003 locations on its opening day.

Thanks, Variety.