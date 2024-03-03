English
Dune: Part Two

US Box Office: Dune: Part Two makes for the biggest opening so far in 2024

It generated an impressive $81 million in its first weekend.

Dune: Part Two has almost doubled the opening weekend of its predecessor, making for an impressive debut at the US box office. The sci-fi sequel generated $81 million in its opening weekend, which easily surpasses the original's $41 million start.

"This is an outstanding opening for a science-fiction [sequel]", says David A. Gross of movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. "Audiences are connecting with these human, vulnerable [characters]".

The film has also scored glowing reviews from fans and critics. As of the time of writing, it has a rating of 94% of Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 9/10 on IMDb.

Dune: Part Two

Thanks, Variety.

