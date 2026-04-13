US approves anti-drone laser system near Mexico border

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The Federal Aviation Administration and the Pentagon have approved the use of a high-energy laser system designed to counter drones along the US-Mexico border.

The agreement follows safety testing in New Mexico, with officials concluding the system does not pose a significant risk to civilian aircraft when proper controls are in place. The technology is intended to address growing concerns over drone activity linked to criminal networks operating across the border.

The decision comes after earlier incidents raised alarms. In February, a government drone was accidentally shot down by the system, prompting temporary flight restrictions near Fort Hancock, Texas. Days earlier, flights at El Paso airport were briefly halted after the system was used without full safety clearance.

The move responds to a sharp increase in drone incursions (reportedly more than 1,000 per month) often linked to surveillance or drug trafficking activities.