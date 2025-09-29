Ursula von der Leyen to Moldova: "Our door is open"

HQ

We just got the news this morning that Moldova's parliamentary elections have delivered a decisive win for the country's pro-European leadership, a result hailed in Brussels as a milestone on its path toward European Union membership. The vote was widely seen as a rejection of Russia's sway in the region, with citizens backing reforms and closer integration with Europe despite external pressure. Now, Ursula von der Leyen on X: "Moldova, you've done it again. No attempt to sow fear or division could break your resolve. You made your choice clear: Europe. Democracy. Freedom. Our door is open. And we will stand with you every step of the way. The future is yours." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the post below or through the following link. Go!