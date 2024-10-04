Until Dawn 2 is being teased on the remake, and it's real according to a leaker

HQ

Until Dawn releases Today on PS5 and PC: this remake of the Supermassive Games' 2015 title has sparkled some controvery around its graphics, performance and the everlasting debate "was it necessary" (due to the release, the original game was delisted from PS Store).

It has also been made without any input from Supermassive Games, who reportedly didn't end up on good terms with Sony. This means the remake has been made by a new studio, Ballistic Moon.

The very good news is that this remake, at the very least, implies that Sony is back suporting its IP: the movie adaptation is moving along at PlayStation Productions, and there's already whispers about Until Dawn 2.

Where do the Untul Dawn 2 rumours come from?

Until Dawn remakes releases Today, October 4, but some users managed to get a copy earlier, and plaued the game. That way, it has been found that there is a new post-credits scene, in which Hayden Panettiere, actress of the original game, returns with a new line, recorded specifically for this version, supossedly taking place many years later.

Users on Reddit comment that the actress did indeed return to record new motion capture and voices for the scene, as seen in a documentary within the game, which teases a sequel.

Adding fuel to the fire, leaker "Shpeshal_Nick" has said taht Until Dawn 2 is already in development, but not by Ballistic Moon. Instead, it's Firesprite, another first party Sony studio who worked on a cancelled Twisted Metal live-service reboot, as well as Horizon: Call of the Mountain.