Unsurprisingly, Halloween: The Game will arrive in time for Halloween next year

When we spoke with developer Illfonic at Gamescom last month, one of the things the chief creative officer Jared Gerritzen teased was the release date for Halloween: The Game. Granted, it wasn't really much of a tease as it was something many of us kind of expected...

The tease was that we should expect the game sometime around the spooky season in 2026 and this is something that has just been confirmed during tonight's State of Play, where we are informed that the release date for Halloween: The Game is... September 8, 2026.

It's quite a while away admittedly, but still that's something to look forward to next year all the same.