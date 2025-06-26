United States defence chief dismisses claims of Iran moving uranium

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . During a Pentagon briefing, United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stated he had seen no intelligence indicating that Iran relocated enriched uranium to avoid recent United States airstrikes.



"I'm not aware of any intelligence that I've reviewed that says things were not where they were supposed to be, moved or otherwise," US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said.



His comments came after reports pointed to possible movement at Fordow, raising concerns among experts. While some analysts suggested key materials were hidden in advance, Pete Hegseth emphasised existing intel shows no such relocation.