Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
      United States defence chief dismisses claims of Iran moving uranium

      Pete Hegseth says no credible intelligence suggests Iran relocated nuclear materials ahead of United States strikes.

      The latest news on Israel and Iran. During a Pentagon briefing, United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stated he had seen no intelligence indicating that Iran relocated enriched uranium to avoid recent United States airstrikes.

      "I'm not aware of any intelligence that I've reviewed that says things were not where they were supposed to be, moved or otherwise," US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

      His comments came after reports pointed to possible movement at Fordow, raising concerns among experts. While some analysts suggested key materials were hidden in advance, Pete Hegseth emphasised existing intel shows no such relocation.

      WASHINGTON - January 30 2025: Pete Hegseth, Defense Secretary, speaks at a White House press briefing after a Black Hawk helicopter collided with American Airlines flight 5342 by DCA airport // Shutterstock

