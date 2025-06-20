United Kingdom lawmakers back assisted dying bill in landmark vote

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . British MPs have voted in favour of a bill that would legalise assisted dying for terminally ill adults, marking a pivotal moment in United Kingdom social policy. Some groups, of course, including Care Not Killing, didn't like it:

"Members of Parliament had under 10 hours to consider over 130 amendments to the Bill, or less than 5 minutes per change. Does anyone think this is enough time to consider changes to a draft law that quite literally is a matter of life and death?"

You might be interested:



The proposal, which grants those near the end of life the right to medically assisted death, now moves to the House of Lords. Supporters argue the law would prevent unnecessary suffering, while critics raise concerns about pressure on vulnerable individuals.