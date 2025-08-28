United Kingdom, France and Germany move to revive UN sanctions on Iran

HQ

The latest news on Iran . On Thursday, European ministers have informed Washington that they will activate the UN's "snapback" sanctions mechanism against Iran after Tehran failed to address concerns over its nuclear program.

The decision comes after months of stalled talks and repeated warnings from the United Kingdom, France and Germany, alongside the EU's foreign policy chief. Once triggered, the measure restores international sanctions previously lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Officials in Iran have already threatened retaliation, raising the possibility of suspending cooperation with nuclear inspectors and abandoning non-proliferation commitments, so it remains to be seen how Iran will respond as the countdown for the sanctions begins.