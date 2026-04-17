Ukrainian Prime Minister feels supported by US Treasury Secretary following recent Washington visit

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A recent visit to Washington has left Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko feeling more positive about future relations between the US and Ukraine, with the possibility of support for the latter country from the former. Svyrydenko made particular comments about US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was supportive of reimposed sanctions on Russia and Russian oil.

"I think Secretary Bessent stands with Ukraine and stands for Ukraine," Svyrydenko told Reuters. "It was very friendly discussion, and he's very supportive. I think that all our counterparts here in ⁠the United States ... understand it perfectly well: that to prevent the circumvention of the sanctions, and also to strengthen the sanctions is an extremely important measure ​that should be taken to make Russia weaker."

Earlier in the year, Ukrainian and US officials met in Florida in the hopes to end the war with Russia. However, it appears these talks did not bring peace as some had hoped. Instead, Svyrydenko remains aware this war will be a drawn-out conflict, and Ukraine is in need of securities before it can agree to a deal with Russia.

"I dream that this war will end, but it will end ... with the proper security guarantees, the proper prosperity plan, with a proper plan for the reconstruction and the recovery. That would give the opportunity for Ukrainians to live the life that they ​deserve because they have been fighting so hard," she said.