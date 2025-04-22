UK taxpayers have been contributing millions helping Hollywood make its biggest blockbusters

There has been a big change as of late, with many production companies shifting their traditional film set plans away from Hollywood and the many studios and lots available in North Los Angeles. For a while, we saw many utilising sets in Georgia, USA, and now a common trend is to film movies in the UK, at one of the many extended production studio plots in the country just outside of London.

One of the reasons for this seems to be the fact that the UK government puts a surplus of funds towards blockbusters filmed in the UK, with around 25% of the total cost reimbursed by the government if at least 10% of the total production cost has been spent within the UK's borders. But where does this reimbursement come from? The UK public.

The Guardian has noted that a recent HMRC document has revealed the kinds of funds that are put towards films that are made in the UK. The main example is Jurassic World: Dominion, which saw the UK government - through taxpayer money - handing out a reimbursement of £89.1 million to help make the film.

A few other big productions that will no doubt be utilising this initiative to their advantage is the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth, which filmed at Sky Studios Elstree just outside of Watford, and even Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both are which are either in production now or filming in the summer.